Police Seize Half Ton of Cannabis Resin in Agadir

Rabat – Police in Agadir arrested a 49-year old truck driver on Saturday for drug possession.

Security services seized around 586 kilogram of cannabis resi during the operation, a statement from the general Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on Sunday.

The suspect, believed to have links to international drug trafficking rings, was planning to smuggle the drug out of Morocco, according to the statement.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation arrest all possible accomplices involved in the case.

DGSN staff carried out several similar raids on drug dealers this week. The operations are part of Morocco’s resolve to fight drug trafficking.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, police in Fez foiled a drug trafficking attempt of 2 tons and 60 kilograms of cannabis resin.

On February 11, police in Guelmim in southern Morocco arrested eight suspects for their alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking. During the operation, Morocco seized more than 7 tons of cannabis resin.

DGSN’s 2019 annual report shows that police seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

Last year, police were also able to seize hard drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets.