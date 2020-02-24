Coronavirus: Morocco’s Consulate in Verona Launches Crisis Help-Line for MREs

The death toll from the novel Coronavirus, now called COVID-19, reached four while the number of confirmed cases in Italy now stands at 152.

Rabat – The Consulate General of Morocco in Verona established a crisis unit on Sunday to assist Moroccans residing in northern ​​Italy, following an outbreak of the COVID-19.

The emergency, or crisis cell, is intended to assist Moroccan diaspora and monitor their health the consulate said in a statement.

The Moroccan consulate has put in place an emergency telephone number (00 39 38 99 65 21 68).

Italian health centers have also set up a freephone number (1500) for anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Italy, the hardest-hit European country, has already infected 152 people and killed four, as of Monday.

The first appearance of the virus was on Friday when an Italian national died of the virus and six infections were reported.

On Sunday, the number of infections rose from six to almost 150, causing the authorities to lock down several towns in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions.

Authorities announced a one-week closure of schools and public buildings, suspended the Venice Carnival and Serie A soccer games, and put restrictions on transport.

The government also put restrictions on entries and exits from the affected areas, where 50,000 people live.