Hakim Ziyech Agrees on Five-Year Contract with Chelsea

The Moroccan star shared his excitement about the big move to English football giant Chelsea FC.

Rabat – Last night Chelsea announced that Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech has officially agreed to the terms of a five-year contract with the London club.

Earlier this month, on February 13, Ajax agreed to sell Ziyech to Chelsea. The deal worth €45 million was subject to personal terms being agreed on.

Having agreed on the terms, Ziyech told the club’s official website: “I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea. I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together.”

Ziyech was a January transfer target for Chelsea, but negotiations took too long for a deal to be concluded before the end of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old left-footed attacking midfielder is set to join the Blues on July 1, but will remain at Ajax for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia shared her satisfaction in completing the deal.

“We are delighted Hakim will be joining us in the summer, having been a key target of the club’s in this last window,” she said.

“He has consistently been one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe in recent years, which we saw first-hand in our two games against Ajax in the Champions League.”

The Dutch-born Moroccan has played for Ajax since 2016. Ziyech made a name for himself in Europe with consistent performances both at a domestic and continental level.

Since 2017/18, Ziyech has topped the rankings first for goal assists for the top eight European domestic leagues.

Ziyech’s current team Ajax leads the Dutch league by 3 points and hopes to win the league for a second year in a row. Ziyech has played an instrumental part in the team’s success and has so far contributed with six goals and 13 assists in 19 Dutch league performances.

In this season’s Champions League, Ziyech has scored two goals and supplied five assists. Three of those assists came at Stamford Bridge during Ajax’s 4-4 away draw against Chelsea in November 2019.

No player has assisted more goals than Ziyech in this season’s Champions League.