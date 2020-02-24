Ottawa University Spotlights Moroccan Heritage, Identity 

The Association of Moroccan Students of the University of Ottawa organized the event to preserve their Moroccan identity.

Rabat – The University of Ottawa has organized a special event to celebrate Morocco’s heritage and cultural diversity as part of the university’s International Development Week (IDW).

The Association of Moroccan Students of the University of Ottawa, made up of 300 students, dressed in traditional Moroccan clothes; djellabas, caftans, and jabadors at the event.

The celebration highlighted the ancestral heritage of the different regions of Morocco, with performances of folk songs and other art shows. The event also showcased Moroccan gastronomy, handicrafts, and books that characterized the event.

In addition to promoting Morocco’s cultural wealth and diversity, the event was an opportunity for students to share and celebrate their cultural backgrounds their origins.

In recent years, the Moroccan student association at the University of Ottawa has won the first prize for the most beautiful stand and the most festive celebration during the cultural week.

The IDW, held during the first week of February since 1991, offers students from Universities in Canada and around the world an opportunity to exchange views on various facets of culture and engage them on global issues.

Some 650 Moroccan students are pursuing their studies at the bilingual University of Ottawa, one of the most renowned in North America.

The population of Moroccan diaspora living in Canada is estimated at 160,000, of whom 40,000 are Moroccan Jews, and 4,000 are students at different universities and training centers.