Moroccan International Hamza Mendyl Becomes Father to 1st Child

Rabat – Moroccan footballer Hamza Mendyl has become a father for the first time after his wife, Maroua Ourahali, gave birth to a little boy.

The 22-year-old left-back, who is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Dijon FCO from German club Schalke 04, announced the birth on Friday.

On his Instagram page, Mendyl shared a photo of the baby holding the fingers of his parents.

His wife shared the same photo on her Instagram page, with the caption “20/02/2020 welcome to the world king C”.

The happy news comes a little bit more than a week after fellow Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi also became a father for the first time.

Mendyl and his wife announced the pregnancy on January 1, 2020.

The football player’s 26-year-old wife is a well-known Moroccan model with a popular Instagram page.

The pair went public with their relationship in July 2018, shortly after Morocco’s exit from the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In September 2018 he proposed and in December 2018 the pair celebrated their marriage in Mendyl’s hometown of Casablanca.

Despite his young age, Mendyl has already played 13 games with the Moroccan national team. He was also a part of the Atlas Lions 2018 World Cup squad, but remained on the bench throughout the tournament.

After a tough spell at Schalke 04, Mendyl has shone at Dijon where he has formed a dangerous left flank together with young French-Moroccan winger Mounir Chouiar.

Chouiar has had an impressive season, scoring four goals in 19 appearances, but is yet to choose which national team to represent as both France and Morocco court him.

Mendyl, a product of Mohammed VI football Academy, has featured in 15 league games for Dijon this season. At the club, Mendyl also plays alongside fellow Moroccan defenders Nayef Aguerd and Fouad Chafik.

Dijon has the option to buy Mendyl after the completion of the season. They are fighting to avoid relegation this season as they are currently are in 17th place with 27 points.