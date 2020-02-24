Moroccan Judoka Wins Silver Medal in Malaysia

The Moroccan Judoka Mohsin Attaf ranked 2nd in the Kuala Lumpur BJJ International Open.

Rabat – Moroccan Judoka Mohsin Attaf won a silver medal in the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after a loss against Iranian opponent, Yousef Morshedi.

The 43 years old Moroccan champion participated in the > 100 kg category.

Attaf said in a statement after the fight, that he is “very proud to represent Morocco in Malaysia”

“This silver medal will be a source motivation for the next sports events,” the Moroccan judoka added.

The martial artist had suffered from an injury in December 2019 after his participation in the International Open Judo Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he won the gold medal.

“After my injury in December 2019, I managed to win a silver medal during my first participation this year” Attaf pointed.

The Moroccan judoka is set to participate in the ‘Copa da Malaysia’ championship in May 2020 in Malaysia, and the Olympic Games on June 2020 in Tokyo.

“I am satisfied with this result which motivates me to do even better at the next competitions.”

In 2019, Attaf said that he is “committed” and “ attached” to his homeland, despite being based in Malaysia.

The Moroccan national Judo team triumphed in the Arab Judo championship in Amman, Jordan, winning five medals including three gold.

The Moroccan squad also ranks fourth in Africa, winning 33 gold medals in the African championships.

Casablanca will host the African Seniors Championship for Judo, with the participation of 16 African countries, from 16 to 19 April.