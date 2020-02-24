Saudi Officials Visit Rabat to Discuss Morocco-Saudi Arabia Relations

Rumors of a cooling off in relations between Morocco and Saudi Arabia have been circulating since February 2019.

Rabat – A Saudi delegation, led by the President of the Saudi Consultative Assembly (Shura Council), Abdullah Ibn Muhammad al-Sheikh, is on an official visit to Morocco to discuss Moroccan-Saudi bilateral relations.

Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita received al-Sheikh on Monday, February 24, in Rabat.

Earlier on the same day, the President of the Shura Council held talks with the President of Morocco’s House of Representatives Habib El Malki.

During the meeting, the two senior deputies discussed the bilateral relations between their countries and agreed to improve them through official agreements during an upcoming meeting planned in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Al-Sheikh and his delegation are set to meet with more Moroccan officials during their time in Rabat.

The visit comes a few days after several Moroccan news outlets speculated that King Mohammed VI will make an official trip to Saudi Arabia by the end of February or early March.

While the rumors have not yet been confirmed, the visit of the Saudi delegation confirms that relations between Morocco and Saudi Arabia are starting to warm up again.

While the relationship between Rabat and Riyadh has been historically strong, bilateral relations experienced a cooling off in February 2019 when Morocco recalled its ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The move came shortly after Morocco withdrew its military forces from the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

However, the tensions soon dissipated after King Mohammed VI sent a message of “fraternity” to King Salman of Saudi Arabia in April 2019. Morocco also resent its ambassador back to Riyadh in the same period.