National Multicultural Festival of Canberra Celebrates Moroccan Traditions

The Embassy of Morocco in Canberra used mint tea, cuisine, and art to illuminate Moroccan culture.

Rabat – Morocco was one of many countries represented at the 24th National Multicultural Festival of Canberra, Australia’s capital city, from February 22 to 23.

More than 200,000 festival-goers enjoyed music, dance performances, parades, and delicious food from around the world at the largest cultural event in Australia.

The Embassy of Morocco in Canberra secured the country’s participation and used mint tea, Moroccan food, and art to illuminate Moroccan culture.

The Moroccan station featured a traditional lounge adorned with Moroccan crafts and artifacts that highlighted the artistic, cultural, and gastronomic diversity of the country.

The Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Andrew Barr, visited the Moroccan station along with other members of the government and accredited ambassadors to Canberra.

After devastating bushfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes, burned nearly twelve million hectares, claimed dozens of human lives, and killed one billion animals in Australia, the National Multicultural Festival of Canberra is a much-needed celebration of life.

“This flagship event celebrates Australia’s cultural diversity and represents a hymn to the joy of life and to hope after months of anxiety and worry,” said the ACT Minister for Multiculturalism Chris Steel, adding that the dark summer, however, “proved our patriotic character and our determination.”

“Thanks to the contribution of accredited diplomatic representations in Canberra and the efforts of local government, civil society actors and volunteers, we were able to offer the residents of the city, as well as its hosts, a brilliant and joyful celebration to forget the bush fire season that affected thousands of families,” noted the minister.

The two-day festival hosted more than 330 stands of national organizations and foreign embassies.

Launched in 1996, the National Multicultural Festival of Canberra aims to celebrate diversity, promote equal opportunities and inclusion, share traditions, and help attendees discover other cultures.

The National Multicultural Festival is one of the most emblematic festivals of Canberra, a city that is proud of its diversity.