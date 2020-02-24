Kazakhstan to Open Embassy in Rabat

Morocco and Kazakhstan continue to strengthen bilateral relations as Kazakhstan plans to open an embassy in Rabat.

Rabat – The Republic of Kazakhstan is set to open an embassy in the Moroccan capital Rabat, reports the Kazakh news agency NUR.KZ.

The plans to open an embassy come in the form of a government draft resolution, developed by the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The draft resolution outlines the Kazakh government’s intention to submit a draft decree ”on the opening of the embassy of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Morocco” to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for consideration.

The document states that the move aims to raise the efficiency of the work of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan through “expansion of the full spectrum of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Morocco.”

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Morocco were established on May 28, 1992.

In February 2016 bilateral relations between the two countries were strengthened as representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Morocco and Kazakhstan met in Rabat for political discussions.

During the visit, Kazakhstan opened a general consulate in Casablanca. Meanwhile Morocco pledged to open an embassy in Kazakhstan by the end of the year.

Kazakh representatives also clarified the country’s position on Western Sahara, reiterating their support FOR the Moroccan Autonomy Plan.Kazakhstan sees the initiative as a “serious and credible” means to reach a peaceful solution.

Morocco inaugurated its embassy in Kazakhstan at the end of 2016.

The two countries cooperate closely on political matters, but aim to develop stronger economic relations.

Morocco exports mostly seafood and citrus fruits to Kazakhstan, and imports cereals, cotton, and hydrocarbons from Kazakhstan.