Coronavirus, Moroccan Vendors Harass Asian Tourist in Market

The video has gone viral on social media, with people strongly condemning the “racist” act.

Rabat – Vendors at a fish market reportedly in Tetouan, Morocco harassed an Asian tourist, shouting “corona” at her. The abuse referenced the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Angry at the vendors, the woman filmed the incident and shouted: “I will post you on YouTube.”

Moroccan internet users shared the video widely. They criticized the vendors for their offensive and “racist” comments to the Asian tourist.

Some Moroccans called on the national police to open an investigation to identify and arrest the vendors who harassed the tourist.

The novel epidemic hit China heavily, especially Wuhan where the disease broke out in December 2019.

Aljazeera reported today that the death toll from the disease has reached 2,663, with 77,658 cases confirmed.

Dozen of countries have also confirmed cases of infection, including South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Kuwait.

Morocco’s government has reassured citizens that all institutions are vigilant and mobilized against a possible outbreak in the country, confirming that no cases have been detected so far.

The North African country put in place strengthened security measures across its ports and airports to detect any possible cases.

Under royal instructions, Morocco brought back more than 100 citizens from China, the vast majority of them were students.

The students had been posting videos online, calling for their repatriation. When they returned home on February 2, Morocco put the citizens in quarantine. Last week, hospitals released all of the repatriated citizens after medical tests confirmed they were not infected.

In line with strict measures to face the epidemic, the government has been warning against rumors that might spread panic among citizens.

The government also said it will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading fake news about the epidemic in the country.

Police arrested several people for posting videos and allegations on the spread of the disease in Morocco.