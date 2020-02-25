More Than Half Moroccan Employees Have No Employment Contract

Despite the government’s efforts to protect employees’ rights, the majority of Moroccan employees do not benefit from social security.

Rabat – Around 54.9% of Moroccan employees do not have any contract binding them to their employer, revealed the 2019 report from the High Commission for Planning (HCP) on Morocco’s active population.

According to the report, only 26.5% of Moroccan employees have an open-ended contract, 11.4% have a fixed-term contract, and 5.8% have a verbal contract.

Young Moroccan workers, aged between 15 and 24 years, are the most affected by this trend, with 75.5% not having any form of contract with their employer.

HCP revealed that Morocco’s active population reached 12.08 million in 2019, including 10.97 million Moroccan workers, and 1.11 million unemployed.

The active population is the total of citizens aged between 15 and 63 years who either have a job or are actively looking for one. The number excludes people who are not looking for a job, such as students and homemakers.

The activity rate in Morocco reached 45.8%. While the rate’s difference between urban areas (42.3%) and rural areas (52.2%) is not significant, it is much higher between genders.

Around 71% of Moroccan men are active, while only 21.5% of women are part of the active population.

Meanwhile, the employment rate in Morocco reached 41.6% in 2019, varying from 65.5% among men to 18.6% among women, and from 57.9% among people aged 35-44 to 18.9% for those aged 15-24.

Lack of social security

Half of the Moroccan workers (50.1%) are employees, while 30.2% work independently. Meanwhile, 14.7% of workers offer family aid services. Finally, only 2.4% of occupied Moroccans are employers.

More than half of the Moroccan occupied population (55.4%) does not have any formal qualifications. Around 29.6% have a medium-level qualification and only 14.9% have a higher education degree.

Concerning remuneration, about 15% of Moroccan workers do not receive any pay for their work. The rate culminates among people aged under 25 years, at 44.2%, and drops to 9.8% for workers aged more than 45.

Only a quarter of Moroccan workers (24.1%) benefit from health insurance. Around 72.1% of Moroccans with higher education degrees have medical coverage, while only 10.8% of those without formal qualification benefit from it.

Additionally, only one fifth (22.4%) of Moroccan workers are enrolled in pension funds. Again, the better the qualifications, the more likely Moroccans are to be part of a retirement plan, with the rates climbing from 8.9% for workers without formal qualification to 70.7% for those with a higher education degree.

Where do Moroccans work?

According to the report, the sector of services employs more Moroccans than any other field at 4.93 million workers, around 44.9% of the active population.

The fields of agriculture, forests, and fishing come second with 3.57 million workers (32.5%), followed by handicrafts (1.32 million workers, 12%), and construction (1.15 million, 10.5%).

Working in the tertiary sector is more common in urban areas, with nearly two thirds (65.7%) of the active population in cities working in the service industry.

Meanwhile, the fields of agriculture, forests, and fishing employ around 69.4% of the active population in rural areas.