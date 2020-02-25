Morocco Reaffirms Commitment to African Development, South-South Cooperation

Morocco is eager to share its sustainable development strategy with other African countries.

Rabat – Morocco reaffirmed its commitment to development in Africa under the framework of South-South cooperation today, at the 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

“Morocco has made South-South cooperation a driver for the emergence of a new Africa, confident in its potential and open to the future,” said Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nezha El Ouafi at the opening of the session.

She went on to describe Morocco’s “innovative” model of South-South cooperation, based on the exchange of knowledge, skills, expertise, and resources while involving all of the continent’s sub-regions and relevant sectors.

“Morocco’s commitment to South-South cooperation is reflected through the actions undertaken by King Mohammed VI to promote active solidarity for the benefit of Africa,” El Ouafi continued.

The minister delegate maintained that the King’s foreign policy has broadened Morocco’s cooperation with the rest of the continent, encompassing human development and environmental protection.

Morocco is committed to strengthening “vulnerable areas” in Africa, particularly through initiatives to boost agriculture and the 3S Initiative, consisting of sustainability, stability, and security.

El Ouafi also underlined Morocco’s support at sub-regional climate commissions relating to the Congo Basin and the Sahel.

The North African country has developed and adapted its National Sustainable Development Strategy to include a digital system to monitor the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Morocco is ready to share its strategy with African countries in accordance with its South-South cooperation foreign policy focus, El Ouafi stated.

The 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development opened Tuesday in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, with the participation of several countries.

The sixth session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development The session carries the theme “2020-2030: A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.”

The forum aims to review the continent’s progress, facilitate knowledge exchange, and accelerate the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063.

The session is designed to be an action-oriented forum for member states and other stakeholders. Participating countries have the opportunity to explore actions that support the fulfillment of the sustainable development goals of the UN and the AU.