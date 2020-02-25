Study, Morocco Among Countries at ‘Moderate Risk’ of Importing Coronavirus

The study evaluates the preparedness and vulnerability of African countries against importation of the novel virus.

Rabat – A study from the medical journal, The Lancet, listed Morocco among the African countries at moderate risk of importing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The study classed Morocco, Sudan, Angola, Tanzania, Ghana, and Kenya as being at “moderation importation” risk.

The assessment gives each African country an importation risk score, with countries on the continent receiving scores ranging between 34 and 75.

The study listed Egypt, Algeria, and South Africa among the African countries at highest importation risk from China.

The “second highest importation risk ranking included Nigeria and Ethiopia, with moderate capacity (51 and 67, respectively),” the study found.

Morocco’s government promised tightened security measures to detect any possible coronavirus cases at airports and ports. The country also put in place a vigilant health monitoring system to prevent the possible outbreak of the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Morocco has the technical skills to combat the novel virus.

“The required kits have been provided in sufficient quantity and a larger supply is expected in two to three weeks,” a statement from WHO said earlier this month.

China remains the country with the highest death toll and number of confirmed cases. Around 2700 people have died from the virus in the Asian country, with more than 80,000 confirmed cases.

Iran also reported at least 15 deaths. Italy is among countries with a high rate of confirmed coronavirus cases. Authorities say there are 219 cases in the European country.

The death toll in Italy stands at seven.