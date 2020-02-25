Algeria Postpones Visit of Spanish FM After Her Comments on Western Sahara

Gonzalez Laya confirmed that the Spanish position on the Western Sahara conflict has not changed, reiterating that her government does not recognize Polisario’s self-styled SADR

Rabat – The Algerian government has postponed the visit of Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya to March.

Initially, the Spanish FM’s agenda included a visit to Algeria on February 26.

Algerian media TSA, however, quoted sources that confirmed the postponing of the visit until March 4.

Spanish news outlet El Confidencial said Algeria claimed the visit was postponed due to the busy agenda of Gonzalez Laya’s counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum.

“But the minister has not, for now, planned any official activity that day. On Tuesday, he will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who will spend only a few hours in the Algerian capital,” El Confidencial reported.

The media outlet suggested that the decision to postpone the visit was politically motivated.

Gonzalez Laya’s scheduled visit to Algeria comes just a day after the Spanish FM made her country’s position on Western Sahara clear.

Besides supporting the independence claims of the Polisario Front in Western Sahara, Algeria is also financing, arming, and sheltering the breakaway group in Polisario-run camps in Tindouf.

Algeria and the Polisario’s positive buzz, did not last for too long after the meeting between a Polisario delegation and members of the Podemos party, part of the Spanish government coalition.

A few days after the meeting, the FM shared tweets to express her country’s support for the UN-led political process and to reiterate that Spain does not recognize the self-proclaimed SADR.

“I have clarified that the published statement does not reflect the position of the government. Spain’s position on Western Sahara has not changed, it is a state policy,” said the politician.

Spanish media outlets immediately reported that the FM had calmed Morocco following Podemos’ meeting with the Polisario delegation.

Leader of Podemos Pablo Iglesias also surprised Polisario, when he said on Western Sahara is determined by the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

He added that the meeting was held at the request of the organization of Spanish Blind People, known by its Spanish acronym as ONCE.