Swedish Furniture Retailer IKEA to Open 2nd Store in North Morocco

The project will be led by Tanger Med group.

Rabat – Swedish furniture giant IKEA will open a new outlet in Tetouan, Northern Morocco.

Construction on the site has already begun and the outlet is expected to open its doors in 2021.

The store, extending over four hectares, is a Tanger Med group initiative, local media reported.

Morocco World News contacted IKEA for confirmation.

An employee promised to forward the request for information to the concerned parties, suggesting the rumors of the new store may be true.

MWN also contacted Tanger Med for information, but our phone calls and emails went unanswered.

If opened, the store will open a number of job opportunities in the region. It will also help the firm to expand in the country.

IKEA has only one store in Morocco in Ain Harrouda, Casablanca. The outlet opened its doors in March 2016. IKEA has more than 400 stores worldwide.