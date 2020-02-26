Tangier-Med Port Mobilizes to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Morocco’s Ministry of Health issued a list of measures to be implemented by all Moroccan ports and airports.

Rabat – The health control department at the Tangier-Med Port has set up a program to monitor the status of travelers transiting through the port, revealed head of the department Abderrahim Rachdi.

The program is in line with the Ministry of Health’s instructions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, he added.

Authorities at the port monitor all ships coming directly from countries with high rates of contamination, such as China, South Korea, and Italy, said Rachdi.

Passengers do not disembark in the port of Tangier-Med until sanitary control agents verify they are not infected. The measure respects the rules put in place by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Travelers are also required to fill out a health form and give it to authorities at the port, added the official.

Authorities have mobilized all the logistical resources necessary to combat the COVID-19, including thermal cameras, temperature measuring devices, hazmat suits, and four ambulances.

The health control department is also organizing a training and awareness campaign for people working at the port in order to provide them with information on how to prevent contamination and how to act in case of emergencies, revealed Rachid.

The situation remains normal and no case of contamination with COVID-19 has been recorded at the Tangier-Med port so far, assured the official, reaffirming that his department is “entirely prepared” to face any sanitary threats.

The official statement comes less than 24 hours after a number of Moroccan news outlets shared rumors about the authorities of Tangier-Med Port preventing an Italian ship from docking.

According to Moroccan media, the ferry Grandi Navi Veloci, coming from Genoa on the night of Tuesday, February 25, waited on the waters near the port for more than six hours without any explanation from local authorities.

However, when contacted by MWN, authorities at Tangier-Med denied the rumors, saying that there was no arrival from Italy planned yesterday.