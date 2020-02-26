The Y7P arrives with better resolution and high-performance, coupled with longer battery life.

Rabat – Chinese telecommunication giant, Huawei, has chosen Morocco to launch its new Huawei Y7p smartphone.

At a media seminar in Casablanca on Monday in Casablanca, Yassine El Khabbaz, in charge of Huawei’s media relations in Morocco, said the new Y7p boasts a special application platform unique to Huawei. The retail price for the new model is MAD 1949.

“The new Huawei Y7p has a powerful 48-megapixel camera, plus an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with Kirin 710F processor and EMUI 9.1 operating system,” said El Khebbaz.

The Y7p has a capacity of 4000 mAh of battery life, in addition to random access memory (RAM) of 4 GB and an internal storage capacity of 64 GB with an expansion of up to 512 GB, thanks to the memory card slot.

Supplied with GPU Turbo 3.0 for improved gaming graphics, the Y7p is a perfect low-cost phone with high performance, according to Huawei.

The new phone comes without access to Google Mobile Services (GMS) due to the inclusion of Huawei on the US government’s entities list. The US banned the supply of US-made equipment to Huawei, claiming that it used international networks for espionage purposes, a claim that Huawei denies.

Read also: Huawei Ready to Launch 5G Network in Morocco

The phone will not have applications that are part of the GMS, including YouTube, Chrome, or the Google Play Store.

Huawei, however, has developed its own platform, Huawei Mobiles Services (HMS), in which similar applications are presented either as pre-installed applications, or downloaded from the Huawei App Gallery, similar to Google Play Store.

Since Huawei uses an open-source Android, GMS’ applications can be side-loaded to Huawei phones by downloading Android apps as an APK format from websites and then installing them on the phone.

Google uses the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) allowing phone makers to modify the software however they like before presenting it onto the market before issuing their own updates.

Huawei users in China are already banned from using Google’s various services.