Head of Government Morocco Inherited Problems From Colonial Era

The Moroccan government is developing a strategy to overcome decades-old issues in the real estate sector.

Rabat – Morocco’s real estate sector is still suffering “many problems inherited from the colonial era,” said the Moroccan Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, during a meeting of the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council (CESE) on Wednesday, February 26.

“Through developing a national real estate strategy, we will make a qualitative leap,” encouraged El Othmani.

The CESE held a meeting in Rabat to present the results of a study on the national strategy on real estate policy and the action plan for its implementation.

The meeting is part of the government’s plan to update Morocco’s legislative framework in the real estate sector.

The study, carried out by the CESE at the request of the government, is “of particular importance because it constitutes a platform for a national real estate strategy that responds to several aspirations in terms of land reform in Morocco,” said El Othmani.

The consultation and dialogue on the project have “several positive outcomes and will ensure the cooperation required to overcome the problems of the sector,” he added.

The head of government commended the cooperation between all stakeholders, because “it allows us to work in an integrated manner and contributes to improving general policies.”

The government chose the CESE to carry out the study because it has experience in gathering the opinions of professionals and citizens, explained El Othmani.

Several officials attended the meeting, including the Secretary-General of the Government, Mohamed Hajoui, the Minister of Urban Planning, Nezha Bouchareb, and the President of the CESE, Ahmed Reda Chami.

The Director-General of the National Agency for Land Conservation and Cartography (ANCFCC), Karim Tajmouati, and the Director-General of the Millenium Challenge Account-Morocco Agency (MCC), Abdelghani Lakhdar, also attended the meeting.