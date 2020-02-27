Moroccan Embassy in Rome Denounces Racist School Questionnaire

The questionnaire included questions such as: “Do you think Moroccans are descendants of populations with less developed skills?”

Rabat – The Moroccan embassy in Rome expressed its “firm rejection” of a questionnaire submitted to high school students in Bergamo, northern Italy.

The questionnaire contains biased statements and stereotypes about the identity of the Moroccan community living in Italy, according to a press release issued by the embassy on Wednesday, February 26.

The embassy “was surprised to learn the unpleasant initiative of the questionnaire presented [to students] by the Andrea Fantoni Institute,” said the embassy.

The survey included several stereotypes about Moroccans residing in Italy, revealed the document.

The act contradicts the Italian society’s values of tolerance, cordiality, and coexistence, continued the press release.

The diplomatic representation “is convinced that the Italian authorities will not tolerate such an act and will not fail to provide the appropriate response,” concluded the statement.

Italian media were the first to react and share images of the infamous questionnaire. Local newspapers called the survey “shocking” and “racist.”

The questions from the questionnaire included:

– In your opinion, is it true that the criminal behavior of Moroccans is due to the cultural differences of these people?

– Do you think Moroccans are descendants of populations with less developed skills?

– What do you think of Moroccans who work in Italy?

– Do you think that crime has increased with the increase of Moroccans in our country?

– Would you give a helping hand to a Moroccan if necessary?

– Do you think that living with Moroccans can enrich our culture?

– Have you ever felt admiration for a Moroccan?

– Have you ever hated someone just because they are Moroccan?