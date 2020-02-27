Morocco, Zimbabwe Consider Cooperation in Sustainable Development

Rabat – Morocco and Zimbabwe are considering cooperation in the fields of sustainable development and environmental protection.

During the 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Victoria Falls, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nezha El Ouafi, held talks with Zimbabwe’s Minister of Public Service, Paul V Mavima.

During the meeting on Tuesday, February 25, El Ouafi outlined Morocco’s efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals while considering continental interests.

The Zimbabwean minister, meanwhile, welcomed Morocco’s experience in sustainable development, noting that the North African country has pioneering experience on the continent.

The two officials agreed to explore strengthening cooperation in the areas of sustainable development and environmental protection between Morocco and Zimbabwe.

The 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development opened Tuesday with the participation of several countries.

“Morocco has made South-South cooperation a driver for the emergence of a new Africa, confident in its potential and open to the future,” El Ouafi said at the opening of the session.

The Moroccan official explained the North African country’s National Sustainable Development Strategy and expressed Morocco’s willingness to share its strategy with other African countries, in accordance with King Mohammed VI’s South-South cooperation foreign policy focus.

The 6th session of the forum carries the theme “2020-2030: A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.”

The forum aims to review the continent’s progress, facilitate knowledge exchange, and accelerate the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063.

The session is designed to be an action-oriented forum for member states and other stakeholders. Participating countries have the opportunity to explore actions that support the fulfillment of the sustainable development goals of the UN and the AU.