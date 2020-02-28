Moroccan Princess Lalla Khadija Celebrates 13th Birthday

The princess attended her first official ceremony with her father and brother when she was only eleven.

Rabat – The daughter of King Mohammed VI, Princess Lalla Khadija, is celebrating her 13th birthday today, February 28.

Khadija is the second child and only daughter of King Mohammed VI and Princess Lalla Salma. She was born three years after the royal family welcomed Crown Prince Moulay Hassan on May 8, 2003.

When the royal family announced the birth of the princess with a 21-gun salute on February 28, 2007, Moroccans flocked to the palace in Rabat to express their joy and warm wishes.

One of the princess’s first public appearances was with her mother in 2013 at the inauguration ceremony of a center for children with cancer in Casablanca.

In the summer of 2017, the princess performed stage plays in Arabic, French, Spanish, English, Russian, and Chinese during the graduation ceremony for the royal school at Casablanca’s Royal Palace.

At a young age, Lalla Khadija has already taken steps in public life, accompanying her mother and father to social and political events and even presiding over ceremonies on her own.

On September 17, 2018, the princess attended her first official ceremony on “supporting schooling and implementing the reform of education and training” at the palace in Rabat with the King and Crown Prince Moulay Hassan.

Lalla Khadija appeared alongside her brother and other members of the royal family during the official welcoming ceremony of King Don Felipe VI and Queen Dona Letizia of Spain, in the Rabat palace on February 13, 2019.

Most recently, the young royal presided over the inauguration ceremony of the vivarium at Rabat’s National Zoological Park on December 13, 2019. After cutting the inaugural ribbon, the princess visited the different spaces of the vivarium built on an area of 1,700 square meters.

It is expected that the princess will become more active in public life as she enters her teenage years, following in the footsteps of her 16-year-old brother who often attends official events with his father.

Crown Prince Moulay Hassan began representing Morocco at international events at age eleven when he attended the funeral of French President Georges Pompidou.

In 2017 at the age of 14, the prince was notably the youngest participant at the One Planet Sumit in France, earning him international admiration.

Moulay Hassan flew to Saint Louis Royal Chapel in Dreux, northern France, to represent the King at the funeral of Count of Paris Henri d’Orleans in February 2019.

Later that year, the prince represented his father, who was suffering from an illness, at the funeral of former French President Jaques Chriac on September 30, 2019.