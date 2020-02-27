Emir of Qatar Receives Advisor to King Mohammed VI, Foreign Minister

The Moroccan officials travelled to Qatar from Saudi Arabia, where they met with MBS.

Rabat – Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al Thani received today in Doha the advisor to King Mohammed VI, Fouad Ali El Himma, and the Moroccan foreign affairs minister, Nasser Bourita.

Qatar’s state-owned news agency announced the visit on its Twitter account, without providing further details.

Bourita and El Himma flew to Qatar from Saudi Arabia, where they met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Morocco and Qatar maintain strong diplomatic relations. The FM’s visit comes a few weeks after Morocco’s government extolled relations between Doha and Rabat.

On February 21, the Moroccan Ministry of Interior expressed Morocco’s readiness to assist Qatar on a human and logistical level during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Read Also: MBS Receives Advisor to King Mohammed VI During Visit of Algeria President

In the statement, the ministry said that the North African country “continues to support the sisterly State of Qatar and has renewed its readiness to provide all human and logistical means to ensure the successful organization of the football event.”

Qatar and its emir hold special respect for Morocco and King Mohammed VI for assisting the Gulf country after Saudi Arabia and its coalition imposed a blockade on Qatar in 2017.

The King was also the first leader to visit the country during the Gulf crisis. Press in Qatar described the monarch as a “blockade breaker,” lauding his decision to visit the country.

The Qatari government also appreciated Morocco’s neutrality in the Gulf crisis.

Officials from the two countries regularly express their willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries cooperate in different fields, including trade. The Economist reported that bilateral trade between Doha and Rabat stood at $79.8 million in 2017.

The news outlet said that the Gulf country is one of the most important foreign investors in the country.