Liberian Court Fines Royal Air Maroc $350,162 for Losing Passenger’s Luggage

The passenger exhausted all the airline’s luggage-retrieval procedures and resorted to legal action.

Rabat – The Civil Law Court of Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, has ordered Royal Air Maroc to pay $350,162 in damages to a passenger for losing his luggage.

The lawsuit began on November 3, 2015, when a Liberian lawyer, Findly Karnga, filed a complaint with the Civil Law Court after his luggage got lost on Royal Air Maroc flight.

Karnga said that on leaving Liberia, his luggage was checked and stamped, but not placed on the plane due to insufficient space, reported Liberian media.

RAM personnel later informed him that he would receive his luggage in Morocco. But this was not the case. Once he arrived in Morocco, two RAM staff members reassured him that he would receive his luggage at the transit lounge.

The lawyer subsequently requested to see the supervisor who told him that the luggage was already in Monrovia.

Ten days after traveling back to his hometown, Karnga told the news outlet that his luggage was still not there and lodged an official complaint to the luggage claim agent.

The plaintiff stated that even after lodging the complaint with the airline and waiting for more than a year, RAM did not proceed to address his case, prompting him to send a complaint to the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, seeking a $1 million in damages.

In response, RAM told the judge Karnga’s luggage was not loaded because it was overweight. RAM’s lawyer asked the judge to dismiss the case as the plaintiff refused RAM’s request to pay fees for the additional weight.

After listening to both parties, the Judge ordered RAM to pay $350,162 in compensation.

“Wherefore, and in view of the foregoing, this court rules that the Royal Air Maroc is liable to Councillor. Karnga in the total damages of $350,162 and the clerk of this court is to ensure that the said amount to be paid to the plaintiff and is hereby so ordered,” the judge said.