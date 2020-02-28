Morocco Participates In Cairo Meeting On Fighting Terrorism

In 2019, the US State Department praised Morocco's approach to fighting terrorism, calling it “an examplary, comprehensive strategy.”

Morocco sent a delegation to the 27th annual meeting of experts from the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) on February 26. The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

The annual meeting aims to strengthen cooperation between the countries from the MENA region on fighting terrorism threats, funding and causes. A special delegation headed by police chief Rachid Smiri represented Morocco, according to Maghreb Agency Press (MAP). Smiri is a chief at the National Squad of the Judicial Police, Office of the fight against terrorism.

The two-day meeting aims to tackle the efforts and activities of the Arab League in fighting against terrorism, extremism, and terrorist organizations.

The experts participating in the meeting also examined mechanisms to fight e-terrorism and the challenges related to cutting off funding sources of terrorist organizations.

The meeting also discussed reinforcing cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and its committees to fight terrorism.

The conference came just a few days after the UN regional conference on terrorism in Vienna. The United Nations Office of Counter-terrorism organized the conference under the theme “Foreign Terrorist Fighters: Addressing Current Challenges”. The UN and its relevant committees aim to cooperate with countries around the world to strategically fight terrorism and build peace.

Morocco has a strong record in fighting terrorism. The Kingdom’s strategy is successful, according to the report released by the Public Prosecutor’s Office last year. In 2016, then-Secretary of State, John Kerry praised the kingdom for their dedication to the security of the region and discussed the United States’ “appreciation for Morocco’s leadership in countering violent extremism” according to the Moroccan American Center for Policy.

Morocco is known for its reconciliation program created by General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR). The Moussalaha program, launched in 2018, aims to reintegrate radicalized convicts into society.