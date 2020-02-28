Citroen Introduces First Made-in-Morocco Fully Electric Car in Paris

Rabat – French auto-maker Citroen introduced yesterday its Made in Morocco fully-electric mini-car, called AMI, at the Paris La Defense Arena, marking Citroen’s entry into the arena of electric cars.

Made at the PSA plant in Kenitra, the driver’s license-free mini-car will be available for sale at €6,900.

Rechargeable in 3 hours, the two-seater car can go 70 kilometers at a max speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

The car is the perfect choice for daily activities and aims to make driving in the city less stressful. Its small size means the search for a parking space much easier

In France, Citroen proposes encouraging deals to customers wishing to have a small environment-friendly car.

“The vehicle is accessible to everyone: without a license, with affordable ‘à la carte’ offers adapted to everyone’s needs, in car-sharing via Free2Move, or in long-term rental from 19.99 euros/month,” said the company in a statement.

With a length of 2m41 and a height of 1m52, the AMI will be in competition with Renault’s Twizy, which has been commercialized for eight years now. The Twizy has a 90 kilometers range compared to AMI’s 70 kilometers range.

The company did not announce when it will start marketing its new electric car in Morocco.