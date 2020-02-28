Djibouti Opens General Consulate in Dakhla

The inauguration comes after Burundi opened a general consulate in Laayoune.

Rabat – Djibouti has officially opened its general consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco.

Morocco’s minister of foreign affairs Nasser Bourita chaired the opening ceremony along with Djibouti’s ambassador to Morocco, Ibrahim Bileh Doualeh.

Djibouti’s consulate is the third diplomatic representation in Dakhla after Guinea and Gambia both inaugurated consulates in the city in Western Sahara.

A growing number of African states, including Burundi, have opened general consulates in the inaugurated their general consulates in Laayoune.

The Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Gabon, Comoros, and Cote d’Ivoire, have all expressed their support for Morocco’s territorial integrity through the opening of diplomatic missions in the two cities in Western Sahara.

Morocco’s government considers the openings as significant diplomatic milestones for the national cause.The openings of diplomatic representations have caused frustration for the Polisario Front and Algeria, who have both questioned their validity.

During the opening of the Ivorian consulate in Laayoune on February 18, the Moroccan FM said that the Moroccan Sahara region is connecting with “its African roots.”

The opening of seven diplomatic representations of “brotherly and friendly” African countries in Morocco’s southern region reflects the importance of Western Sahara, explained Bourita during a previous press conference with his Ivorian counterpart Ally Coulably.