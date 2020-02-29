Morocco Cooperation With Pacific Island States Will Be Tangible

The partnership agreement is part of Morocco’s South-South policy, aiming to support developing countries to achieve sustainable development.

Rabat – Morocco is determined to concretize its cooperation with island states of the Pacific and turn the partnership into tangible projects, announced the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

Bourita made the statement at the closing session of the third Morocco-Pacific Island States Forum, on Friday, February 28, in Laayoune, southern Morocco.

Morocco will share its expertise and know-how with the Pacific island countries “with humility, sincerity, and full respect for the needs and specificities of each state,” said the minister.

South-South cooperation “is a mutual enrichment and a shared consciousness for the design of a distinguished model of sustainable development,” he added.

Geography will not be a handicap for Morocco to build solidarity with developing countries, continued Bourita, explaining that the Kingdom does not maintain ties of friendship with neighboring countries alone.

Morocco and the island countries from the Pacific share several values and principles, said the FM, citing the attachment to South-South cooperation and similar challenges.

Climate change and pandemics are some of the common challenges for developing countries, he added.

All developing countries also aspire for sustainable development and food security, he continued.

During the forum, Morocco and the Pacific island countries agreed on a roadmap to strengthen their cooperation and partnership in four main areas, namely climate change, training, health, and food security, revealed the minister.

“We have decided to send missions of experts to the Pacific island countries to identify specific areas of cooperation and set up training programs and twinning projects between Moroccan cities and these countries to share experiences in areas of common interest such as the promotion of seafood and fisheries,” he said.

Bourita also spoke about the symbolism of holding the forum in Laayoune. The city, the capital of Morocco’s Western Sahara, is now the symbol of South-South cooperation and the Kingdom’s links with developing countries through win-win partnerships, said the minister.

Morocco and its partners from the Pacific Ocean have decided to make Laayoune the “permanent capital” for the annual meeting, announced Bourita.

The forum allowed the Pacific island countries to see the progress in Western Sahara, thanks to Morocco’s new development model for the southern provinces, concluded the minister.

The Morocco-Pacific Island States Forum took place from February 26-28. It served as a platform to review the progress in the implementation of agreements from the previous sessions.

The fourth forum between Morocco and the Pacific island states is set to take place in the Pacific in 2023.