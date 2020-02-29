Executive Director of UN Women Spotlights Morocco’s Gender Equality Efforts

The comments come after Ivanka Trump praised Morocco's efforts in the field of gender equality at the 2020 Global Women’s Forum.

Rabat – Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was impressed by Morocco’s efforts in the field of gender equality. “Gender Equality is something Morocco is known for” and we would like to see it in many other countries,” said the UN official in a statement.

Mlambo-Ngcuka’s comments praising Morocco’s progress came after talks with Minister Delegate for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Mohcine Jazouli.

The UN official was in Morocco to attend the 5th UN Women Global Forum on Safe Cities and Public Spaces. The forum took place last Wednesday in Rabat as part of the UN Women’s Generation Equality campaign. It aims to share information, promote global partnerships, and design action plans.

Read also: Morocco Trusts UN to Find New Personal Envoy for Western Sahara

The UN representative thanked Morocco for hosting the event, saying it proves “that we are going to achieve very substantial gender equality.”

“We think that it can be done with the lessons we have learned, some of which have been highlighted here in Morocco,” she added.

The UN representative acknowledged the Moroccan capital’s efforts in improving public security for women and girls during the forum. Marrakech and Rabat are among other international cities that are planning to improve infrastructure and public security.

Morocco’s Minister of National Planning, Nouzha Bouchareb, stressed that the partnership between her department and UN Women is part of a proactive approach to resolving issues linking cities and gender-based violence.

Ivanka Trump, adviser to US President Donald Trump, also expressed her appreciation for Morocco’s efforts in terms of women’s empowerment this month. Ivanka attended and spoke at the opening session of the 2020 Global Women’s Forum on Sunday, February 16.

The White House adviser said Morocco has succeeded in recent years in “introducing important legislative reforms that serve the interests of women and increase their level of empowerment.”