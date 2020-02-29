The country’s latest efforts to sabotage Morocco’s diplomatic efforts come after a series of statements calling the African consulates in Dakhla and Laayoune “a flagrant violation of international law.”

Rabat – In a new move designed to provoke Morocco and question its territorial integrity, Algeria is urging other African states to boycott the Crans Montana Forum, revealed Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

In a speech at the inauguration of Djibouti’s new general consulate in the city of Dakhla, southern Morocco, Bourita stated that “a neighbor country” is trying sabotage the event, through official documents encouraging African countries to boycott the meeting.

The Crans Montana Forum, organized by a Swiss international NGO, is set to take place between March 18-21 in Dakhla. The forum will bring together senior officials from African states to discuss South-South cooperation.

Despite the “unfortunate” interference, “the Crans Montana Forum will take place on the planned date and will achieve the same success as the previous years,” assured Bourita on Friday, February 28.

Morocco will defend all its cooperation and dialogue opportunities in the southern region, stressed the FM.

“If any party wants to get in the way of [Morocco’s] rationale, let it assume its responsibility. The Kingdom knows its path well and will not deviate from it,” he added.

While Morocco is making constructive efforts to engage in a dialogue with “this well-known party,” its sovereignty over Western Sahara will remain a red line, continued Bourita.

Morocco “will never put its sovereignty over the Sahara on any table of negotiations,” he reiterated.

The decision to host the Crans Montana Forum in the city of Laayoune comes after Morocco launched the third Morocco-Pacific Island States Forum in the city this week.

At the closing ceremony of the event, the Moroccan FM emphasized the symbolism of the forum’s location, saying Laayoune, the capital of Morocco’s Western Sahara, represents a reference for South-South cooperation and for Morocco’s openness to its foreign partners.

During the forum, Morocco and its partners from the Pacific Ocean decided to make Laayoune the “permanent capital” for their meeting, revealed Bourita.

Morocco’s campaign to promote its southern provinces as a destination for international events has visibly angered neighboring Algeria, pushing it to escalate its hostility and show its frustration through concrete actions.

However, Morocco maintains its diplomatic policy, characterized by neutrality and non-interference in foreign affairs, and based on the respect of international law.