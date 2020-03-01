Algeria Expels Italian Man Infected with Coronavirus

The Algerian ministry of health confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus on February 25.

Rabat – The Algerian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the italian national who tested positive for coronavirus has been deported to Italy.

Algerian state media APS said the authorities expelled the Italian man from Hassi Messaoud airport on a private plane from the Italian airline.

Algeria confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus “COVID-19” on February 25.

The case was confirmed after an Italian man with the virus arrived in Algeria on February 17.

“The surveillance and alert system put in place against coronavirus is regularly reinforced to respond to the development of the situation,” the Algerian ministry said.

Along with Iran and South Korea, Italy is one of the countries that have recently experienced a considerable rise in confirmed cases and fatalities.. China, where the virus first emerged, reains the first on the list of countries with the highest number of fatalities and confirmed cases.

Italy confirmed that 1,000 people are infected with the virus, while 29 people have died. More than 2,835 people have died worldwide, with at least 80,000 cases confirmed globally.

In Africa, both Egypt and Nigeria confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Until now, Morocco remains safe from the epidemic, according to authorities.

“No case of coronavirus has been recorded until now,” Morocco’s Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani said on Thursday.

He also warned against the spreading rumors on the outbreak of the disease in the country to avoid creating panic and fear among citizens.