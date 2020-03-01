Badr Hari Announces Comeback to Ring, Reveals Opponent Name

Hari made international headlines last year in December following his loss to Rico in a second rematch due to injury.

Rabat – Moroccan kickboxing champion Badr Hari announced the name of his new opponent on Saturday.

The “golden boy” will fight against Benjamin Adegbuyi, a champion in heavyweight kickboxing on June 20.

The fight will follow Hari’ defeat against Rico Verhoeven held in December 2019, when the Moroccan star suffered leg injury that prevented him from finishing the match.

The new opponent for Hari is known as a two-time Glory heavyweight title challenger and “three time winner of heavyweight tournament,” Fight Magazine reported.

Hari is excited about his comeback to the ring.

“My road to the title resumes on June 20th,” the heavyweight champion said in a caption to announce the new opponent.

He added: “Stand aside or I’ll walk through to.”

Hari has been working out for his comeback since his defeat due to leg injury.

Hari is also determined to meet with Rico in a new rematch. The Dutch heavyweight invited Hari for a 3rd rematch after recovery, an invitation that did not go unnoticed.

Hari also wants to meet with Rico to honor the Moroccan flag.