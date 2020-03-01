Morocco’s Highway Company Records Turnover of MAD 3.1 Billion in 2018

The results mark an increase of 5.3% compared to 2017.

Rabat – The National Company of Motorways (ADM) has made a turnover of MAD 3.1 billion in 2018.

The result shows an increase of 5.3 % compared to the outcomes achieved in 2017.

Quoting the company, Maghreb Arab press (MAP) indicated a net profit of MAD 104 million against MAD 448 in 2017.

The growth is mainly due to the 5.7 % increase in toll revenue, exclusively related to traffic and the decrease in turnover excluding tolls of -1.5 % compared to 2017.

Revenue excluding tolls rose by MAD 18 million, an increase of 11.8%, including sub-concessioned service products (MAD 13 million ), and sales of JAWAZ Passes (MAD +5).

Jawaz Passes is an electronic toll collection system which allows customers to cross equipped toll lanes without stopping.

ADM said that following advertising campaigns launched since the beginning of the year concerned, the number of Pass Jawaz reached the number of 405,816 at the end of December 2018. That number stood at 197,681 at the end of December 2017, meaning the company has achieved a performance of + 105%.

The gross operating surplus also rose from MAD 1,935.6 at the end of December 2017 to AMD 2,277.7 at the end of December 2018, an increase of 17.7%.

The achievement is due to a significant drop in major repairs compared to 2017 because of the “unfavorable weather conditions (MAD -254), partially offset by the increase in current operating expenses (excluding GR, MS and endowments) of 13.6 % to reach MAD 395, against MAD 348 in 2017.”