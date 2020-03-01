Demonstrators in France Denounce Expulsion of Moroccan Family from Ajaccio

French media said that the family consists of a couple and their three children who have been living in France for more than six years.

Rabat – Dozens of people gathered on Saturday afternoon in Ajaccio, a commune in France to show solidarity with a Moroccan family expelled recently from the country.

The protest is at the initiative of the Human Rights League and the Association of Maghrebis of Mezzavia.

The Moroccan family Dahir, lived in Ajaccio for more than five years. Political figures, such as councilors at the Corsica Assembly and candidates for the municipal election Jean Francois Casalta and Julia Tiberi also attended the assembly, according to Corse Net Infos.

French authorities expelled Soufiane Dahir, his wife and their three children ten days ago. Ahead of their exclusion, authorities took the family to a detention center in Nimes.

The man, who was a teacher of Arabic language, asked for the renewal of his residence permit, but his request was rejected as his teaching contract was not renewed.

A former official said that there would be no exclusions in the middle of the school year, but the arrival of his successor caused issues.

The Dahir family filed appeals to stay in France, including an asylum request. French authorities have not yet answered their asylum request.

European countries take into account the socio-economic and political conditions in asylum seekers’ countries of origin. With Morocco considered a stable country, EU countries usually deny asylum requests from Moroccan nationals.

Human Rights League (LDH) condemned the expulsion of the family, describing it as brutal.

The president of LDH Andre Paccou denounced the brutal arrest of the family, especially of the children amid the school year.

French media France 3 reported on Dahir’s case ahead of the expulsion.

Yves Carel, active member of the Education Without Borders Network (RESF also denounced the decision to expel the family

“[Sofiane Dahir) always responded to all the summons regarding his asylum request,” he said.