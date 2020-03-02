Uruguay’s New President Wants Closer Bilateral Ties with Morocco

The comments reflect the ongoing trend of Latin American states’ wish to cooperate closely with Morocco.

Moscow – Uruguay’s new president, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, expressed on Sunday his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Morocco.

Lacalle Pou was sworn in as president on Sunday at an inauguration ceremony attended by numerous South American rulers, including Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and Colombian President Ivan Duque.

Morocco’s Speaker of the House of Advisors, Hakim Benchamach, represented King Mohammed VI at the ceremony that took place in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo.

At the ceremony, “Mr. Luis Lacalle Pou expressed his willingness to develop relations of cooperation” with Morocco, Benchamach told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

During his stay in the capital, Benchamach is set to conduct meetings with Uruguayan parliamentarians and representatives to increase cooperation and strengthen friendly ties between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

“I was honored to be received by the new Uruguayan president, to whom I conveyed the congratulations of HM King Mohammed VI”, he added.

The newly-elected center-right Uruguayan leader’s aim to strengthen ties with Morocco is a continuation of a wave of positive diplomatic developments between Morocco and Latin American states.

Uruguay joins a long list of countries in Latin America that have pledged to develop closer cooperation with Morocco in recent months.

On February 12, Morocco welcomed Latin American officials in Rabat to discuss steps to strengthen relations between their legislative bodies.

On this occasion, Benchamach expressed satisfaction with the meeting and commended the strong relations between Morocco and the Latin American countries.