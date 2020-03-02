5+5 Ministerial Council; Morocco Asks for Political Consensus on Migration

Morocco’s government has long asked for an approach that unites all countries affected by migration, acting based on shared responsibility.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita has reiterated that the issue of migration requires a “structuring political consensus.”

Bourita, during his speech at the opening of the 8th Ministerial Conference of the 5+5 Dialogue on Migration and Development, said a cooperative approach to irregular migration should be based on the principle of shared responsibility.

Without a consensus, operational cooperation will “remain a treatment for the symptoms” and would not help solve the challenges and causes of migration.

Operational cooperation is key to finding a lasting solution, however, without political consensus it will not be possible to end the “vicious circle in which we will continue, indefinitely, to repress and readmit people, who will be immediately replaced by others, when they do not return themselves,” said Bourita

The minister said the operational cooperation does not have “sufficient weight on our realities and global dynamics.”

Bourita then recalled the Moroccan government’s approach to handling the issue of migration, recalling statements from King Mohammed VI.

The official quoted the King’s concerns about migration and security.

King Mohammed VI regularly emphasizes Morocco’s commitment to its unique approach to migration.

In December 2018, K the King addressed a message to the leaders and representatives of countries taking place in the intergovernmental conference on migration in Marrakech.

The King recalled the country’s decision to continue to look at migration with the humanistic rationale of shared responsibility and solidarity.

The King also called for solidarity-based sovereignty, multilateralism, and a shared responsibility to face migration challenges.