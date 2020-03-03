ECOWAS Official; Morocco is Champion in Managing Migration Issues

Morocco submitted its bid to join ECOWAS in February 2017, aiming to strengthen cultural and economic links with the African member states.

Rabat – The commissioner in charge of the Customs, Trade, and Free Movement Office in ECOWAS, Tei Konzi, said Morocco is a “champion” in the management of migration-related issues.

The office told the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that he is satisfied to take part in the 8th Ministerial Conference on Migration and Development.

“Morocco has once again demonstrated its professionalism and its great capacity to tackle the problem of migration,” Konzi said.

The ECOWAS Commission, he said, is honored to be part of the conference “during which we had the opportunity to read the declaration and the projects, programs, and activities of the 5+5 group on this important project which is the management of the phenomenon of migration.”

At the opening of the event, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita called on the participants of the conference to work towards a political consensus that will help to tackle migration issues.

Morocco, a transit and a destination country, and continues to face the challenges of migration. The country aborted more than 700,000 irregular migration attempts in 2019.

A number of countries, many in Europe, have lauded Morocco’s efforts in managing migratory issues.

Spain said that its partners, notablyMorocco, managed to help the European country to cut the number of irregular migrants crossing its borders by more than half.

The ECOWAS official believes that the management of migration data is one of the “important pillars of migration policy.”

“These allow the collection of important information and the planning actions,” he concluded.

ECOWAS is a key regional union, consisting of fifteen African countries. Morocco submitted a bid to join the organization in 2017.

Several countries, including Cote d’Ivoire supported Morocco’s bid.