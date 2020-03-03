Moroccan Official Calls for Stronger Ties Between Morocco and its Expats

The government is introducing new to mobilize the large Moroccan diaspora.

Moscow – The Moroccan delegate minister in charge of Moroccan expatriates, Nezha El Ouafi, called for stronger ties between the Moroccan diaspora and their country of origin on Sunday.

She made the statement in Toronto during a meeting with the city’s Moroccan community, co-organized by the ambassador of Morocco in Ottawa, Souriya Otmani, and the consul general of the Kingdom in Montreal, Fouad Kadmiri.

El Ouafi informed the participants about a new communication policy aimed at consolidating the ties with Moroccans around the world.

The minister said the members of the community should have full confidence in her department’s work and the ongoing development process in the Kingdom.

She also encouraged the expatriates to get involved in the structuring projects, saying it would add significant value to boost such a dynamic.

The official highlighted several of the ministry’s projects, such as educational programs aimed at facilitating the teaching of Arabic to the youth. She also noted the need for institutionalization and digitization.

A new multilingual version of the ministry’s portal will be launched soon. The portal will be a part of the complaints platform “Chikaya.ma,” and there will be a dedicated portal for Moroccans residing abroad, she said.

The president of the Moroccan Association of Toronto, Faouzi Metoualli, was satisfied with the meeting.

He commended Morocco’s decision to open a new consulate in Toronto and expressed his hopes for increased partnership agreements between Morocco and the Canadian province of Ontario.

“It was an enriching meeting which allowed us to discuss our future projects, but also our concerns concerning, in particular, the rising generations and the newcomers,” said Metoualli.

The president of the Moroccan Jewish community of Toronto, Simon Keslassy, also had a positive view on the meeting’s outcome.

He said the various actors must engage in productive discussions to “bear fruit and encourage assistance to take initiatives to contribute to development”.

El Ouafi began her working visit to Canada on Friday, where she met Quebec’s Minister of Immigration, Simon Jolin Barette, in Montreal.

The two officials highlighted the important role that Moroccans play in contributing to Canada’s development and agreed on signing a partnership agreement to establish an exchange program. The program aims to transfer expatriates’ potential to Moroccan sectors.

Around 160,000 Moroccans live in Canada, of whom 40,000 are Moroccan Jews and 4,000 are students.

The total diaspora population is estimated at five million Moroccans living abroad, a large majority live in Europe.