China, Morocco Keen to Continue to Boost Bilateral Relations

In addition to political cooperation, Morocco also pledged support for China amid the increase of infections and fatalities caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Rabat – The Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita announced that he spoke with State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs in China, Wang Yi on the telephone.

During the phone call, the two FMs discussed ways to further boost bilateral cooperation. The call was also to share a positive overview on the “promising development of bilateral relations,” that were crowned by the visit of King Mohammed VI to Beijing in May 2016.

The conversation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took place at the request of the Chinese minister.

After the monarch’s visit, China and Morocco vowed to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with private institutions from the two countries, notably in the fields of industry and tourism, signing several cooperation agreements.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting Morocco also increased between 2016 and 2019, reaching 350,000 annually after Morocco’s decision to remove a requirement for VISA.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Moroccan-Chinese diplomatic relations.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, Morocco also expressed support and solidarity with China amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

In February, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani met with Chinese ambassador to Morocco Li li. During the meeting, El Othmani said that Morocco will continue to support China to fight the epidemic as part of its commitment to promote relations.