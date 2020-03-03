Morocco to Build New Higher Education Facilities Near Rabat

The new projects aim to reduce the strain on existing higher education establishments.

Rabat – The Council of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region has approved two projects for the construction of a new university campus in Khemisset, around 90 kilometers east of Rabat, and a multidisciplinary faculty in Sidi Kacem, about 120 kilometers northeast of the capital.

The council approved the projects on Monday, March 2.

The projects have a total budget of MAD 180 million (nearly €17 million). The regional council will contribute to the projects with MAD 70 million (around €6.6 million), while the Ministry of Education will cover the rest of the budget.

The new institutions are part of Morocco’s vision to overhaul the higher education system and reduce territorial disparities. Students of the region usually travel to Kenitra, Meknes, or Rabat to pursue higher education. The new projects would facilitate access to education in the region and alleviate the pressure on other universities.

During the meeting, the council approved other projects totaling MAD 340 million (around €32 million) in investments. The regional council will contribute to the projects with MAD 229 million (about €21.5 million), while the government will cover the remaining costs.

The projects include the construction of 21 roads over more than 145 kilometers. The roads, located in the provinces of Kenitra, Khemisset, Sidi Slimane, Sidi Kacem, Sale, Skhirat, and Temara will cost MAD 154.5 million (around €14.5 million).

The council also allocated MAD 6 million (€564,652) to support local cooperatives through access to electronic commerce.

The elected officials approved the amendment of several partnership agreements previously signed by the council.

The agreements cover urban development projects and highway expansion in Skhirat and Temara, near Rabat, for a total cost of MAD 1.91 billion (nearly €180 million).

They also concern the construction of 13 community schools for MAD 50 million (€4.7 million), the construction of an irrigation network for green spaces in Rabat for MAD 210 million (around €19.8 million), and the development of the industrial zone in Sidi Kacem for MAD 14.8 million (nearly €1.4 million).