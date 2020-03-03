Moroccan General Secretary of CAF Resigns, Cites ‘Personal Reasons’

Rabat – The general secretary of the Confederation on African Football (CAF) Mouad Hajji formally tendered his resignation to CAF president Ahmad Ahmad on Monday in Cairo.

The Moroccan asked Ahmad to cut short the notice period, allowing him to return to his home country as soon as possible.

Hajji cited “personal reasons” in his letter of resignation, said a press release from CAF.

The CAF President has called on the confederation’s Emergency Committee to meet as soon as possible to appoint an Acting General Secretary, in line with the regulations set out by the Executive Committee.

President Ahmad thanked Hajji for his “invaluable work in driving the reforms of the organisation and African football since his appointment.” The CAF chief also praised the Moroccan for his enthusiasm, passion, and loyalty, wishing him the best for his future endeavors.

Hajji, meanwhile, thanked President Ahmad for the opportunity to serve African football, saying: “The numerous reforms initiated in the areas of sporting and administrative since 2017 continues to remain a project which I believe in, and which I still support. I have no doubt that the President will continue to work for the good and development of our most beautiful sport.”

Hajji was appointed CAF General Secretary on 11 April 2019.