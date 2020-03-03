Moroccan Fruit and Vegetable Exports to the EU Grew by 4% in 2019

Rabat – Morocco’s export of fruits and vegetables to the European Union (EU) grew by 4% in 2019 compared to 2018, totaling 1.4 million tonnes, according to data from the Office of Statistics of the European Union (Eurostat), processed by FEPEX.

Morocco exported 859,095 tonnes of vegetables, with tomatoes representing more than half of the exports at 481,706 tonnes‒a growth of 7% compared to 2018.

Fruits exports reached a volume of 533,065 tonnes, with oranges and watermelon being the most popular produce.

Eurostat points out that Moroccan vegetable exports have increased by 26% over the past five years, while fruit exports increased by 53.6% for the same period.

Spain is the main destination in the EU for Moroccan vegetable and fruit exports.

In 2019, Morocco exported 267,360 tonnes of vegetables and 162,939 tonnes of fruits to its European neighbor.

Over the past five years, Moroccan vegetable exports to Spain have grown by 62% and fruits exports have increased by 126%.

FEPEX, the Spanish federation of associations of producers and exporters of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and live plants, noted that they view the significant growth of Moroccan tomato exports as a concern for Spain.

Spain’s total amount of tomato exports reached 767,000 tonnes over the five years, higher than Morocco’s 481,706 tonnes for the same period. However, the European country is facing a constant downward trend.

Spanish tomato exports decreased by 20% while Moroccan exports of tomatoes grew by 26% in the recorded period.