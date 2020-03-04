Police Seize More than 1 Ton of Cannabis Resin in Morocco

A new report shows Morocco confiscated more cannabis than any other country in the region in 2018.

Rabat – Moroccan police seized on Tuesday a ton and 482 kilograms of cannabis resin near the city of Tinghir, in south eastern Morocco.

The police also arrested two suspects aged 50 and 54 who were travelling in a Moroccan registered truck where police found the cannabis, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to identify all suspects involved in the drug trafficking network.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach to clamp down on drug trafficking networks.

A report from the 2019 International Narcotics Control Board (INCP) shows that Morocco remains one of the countries in Africa with the largest number of cannabis and cannabis resin seizures, along with Nigeria.

حجز طن و482 كيلوغراما من مخدر الشيرا في عملية مشتركة بين #الشرطة_القضائية_بالراشيدية و #مصالح_المديرية_العامة_لمراقبة_التراب_الوطني pic.twitter.com/zSq9TqiEmP — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) March 4, 2020

In 2018, Morocco reported the seizure of nearly 72 tons of cannabis resin.

Moroccan police also seized 12 tons of cannabis and 800 kg of cannabis resin in June 2019 alone.

The report recalled another 2019 operation carried out to seize 600 kilograms of cannabis

Other drugs, such as methamphetamine and cocaine are also common in the country.