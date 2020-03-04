Honduras Forum of Women Politicians Supports Morocco’s Autonomy Plan

The women politicians called on the Honduran government to explore all means to strengthen bilateral relations with Morocco.

Rabat – The Forum of Women Politicians in Honduras expressed its support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan to reach a lasting political solution in Western Sahara in a press release published on Monday, March 2.

The forum brings together women politicians from a range of Honduran political parties and is dedicated to promoting women’s participation in politics.

The press release affirms the forum’s “support for the efforts made by Morocco and its positive role in achieving a political solution to this issue, in particular the autonomy proposal, which was widely welcomed and supported by the international community.”

The forum’s members met in the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, on February 29, 2020, where they commended cooperation initiatives between Morocco and Honduras.

The women politicians called on the Honduran government to explore all means to strengthen bilateral relations and develop a joint action plan.

“Morocco is today a significant player on the African continent and a link between Africa and the Arab world, hence the importance for Honduras to strengthen its relations with the Kingdom to take advantage of opportunities offered to the two countries as part of South-South cooperation,” the press release said, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The statement went on to note Morocco’s experience in key areas for Honduras, including agriculture and renewable energies.

The politicians added that the Central American country can benefit from Moroccan expertise in other areas such as higher education, social development, and natural disaster management.

The Forum is committed to improving Morocco-Honduras relations, calling for an agreement between the two countries to strengthen South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation.

In recent years, Morocco has extended its diplomatic outreach in the Americas, often in a bid to gather more diplomatic support for its Western Sahara position.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Paraguay, Guatemala, and El Salvador have all expressed support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

