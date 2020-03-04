Palestinian Official Thanks Morocco for Defending Jerusalem

The official commented on King Mohammed VI’s long-running support for the Palestinian cause.

Rabat – The Secretary-General of the Islamic-Christian Authority in support of Al Quds, Hanna Aissa, thanked Morocco for its defense of Al Quds, the Arabic term for Jerusalem.

During a meeting with Moroccan Ambassador to Palestine Mohamed Hamzaoui, Aissa expressed his satisfaction with Morocco’s advocacy for the rights of the Palestinian people.

The secretary-general and Hamzaoui reviewed the situation in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, condemning Israeli violations.

Hamzaoui underscored Morocco’s support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and reiterated the country’s interest in upholding the civilizational identity of Jerusalem.

Other officials in Palestine have commended Morocco’s position, including Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

The Palestinian minister recently expressed his appreciation for King Mohammed VI’s protection of Jerusalem and its inhabitants as chairman of the Al-Quds Committee.

Al-Maliki stressed on February 19 that the King has always shown constant support for Jerusalem and the Palestinian question.

He added that the ongoing coordination between King Mohammed VI and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is of great importance in order to face upcoming “challenges,” within the framework of solidarity between Arab and Islamic countries.