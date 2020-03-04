Turkmenistan: Morocco’s Autonomy Plan is 'Only Solution' in Western Sahara

The Turkmen FM’s visit is the first since Morocco and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations in 1992.

Rabat – Turkmenistan has announced its support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, calling it “the only solution” to the dispute in Western Sahara.

Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov conveyed his country’s position after meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita today in Rabat.

The Central Asian country supports the Moroccan autonomy initiative as well as the UN efforts to find a political solution to the Western Sahara question, Meredov affirmed during a press briefing with his Moroccan counterpart.

Meredov and Bourita signed a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to set up an action plan of bilateral cooperation in politics and diplomacy, legal cooperation, trade, and culture.

Meredov arrived in Rabat today on an official two-day visit, carrying a message from the President of Turkmenistan, Gourbangouli Berdymoukhamedov, to King Mohammed VI.

The Turkmen FM will meet with Moroccan officials to discuss prospects for mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.