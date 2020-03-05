Morocco Begins Construction of New Community Medical Center in Fez

The new center aims to facilitate access to health care and alleviate the pressure on existing hospitals.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI launched the construction of a Community Medical Center (CMP) in the Bensouda neighborhood, western Fez, on Wednesday, March 4.

The Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity is leading the project, worth MAD 75 million (more than €7 million).

During the inauguration ceremony, the King called for another CMP in Fez as well as a similar center in Tangier.

The new medical center is a solidarity-based project aiming to facilitate access to health services in Fez. It also aims to improve medical care services and bring health facilities closer to residents of high-density neighborhoods.

The project is in line with Morocco’s efforts to promote access to quality basic health care for citizens in precarious situations, to speed up interventions in case of medical emergencies, and to ensure regular medical monitoring for people who require specialized medical consultations.

Read Also: King Mohammed VI Launches Fez Medina Development Program

The program seeks to support the national health sector by setting up a local care network and integrating a social approach into patient support mechanisms.

The center will work as an intermediary facility between the network of basic health care facilities and the network of hospitals. It will serve a population of more than 300,000 inhabitants of the neighborhood, thus alleviating the pressure on other hospitals of Fez.

The medical establishment will cover an area of 14,080 square meters. Its planned facilities include a center for medical emergencies (trauma, examination, care, observation, and plastering rooms), a center for specialist consultations (endocrinology, nephrology, pediatrics, gynecology, gastroenterology, cardiology, rheumatology, and dermatology), along with a medical-technical center hosting several operating and surgery rooms.

The center will also have a mother-child health center housing four delivery rooms and a newborn care room, along with a 13-room hospitalization unit with a capacity of 26 beds.

Other facilities at the center include a primary health care unit, an orthopedic rehabilitation unit, an oral care unit, a medical imaging unit, a medical analysis laboratory, a pharmacy, and a morgue.

The project, scheduled to be operational within two years, is a partnership between the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, the Ministry of Health, the regional council of Fez-Meknes, and the municipal council of Fez.

The future health facility in Fez is part of a broader project that aims to build ten CMPs throughout Morocco.

The Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity has already built similar centers in the country, notably in Rabat, Casablanca, Temara, and Tangier. Another center is currently under construction in Sale.

The foundation intends to build more centers in Casablanca, Agadir, and Marrakech, along with the newly announced plans in Fez and Tangier.