Megarama Cancels Free Movie Screenings on International Women’s Day

As an annual tradition spanning over 16 years, Megarama offered free movie seats for women on the 8th of March.

Rabat – Megarama movie theaters operating in Morocco have canceled their International Women’s Day events, planned for Sunday, March 8, as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Every year, the multiplex organizes a series of events celebrating women on International Women’s Day in partnership with telephone operator Orange. Megarama also offers free access to its movie theaters for women.

The events attract more than 10,000 people each year at the different Megarama cinemas across Morocco.

“Cinemas are not closing, they are our livelihood. However, we have chosen to cancel this event. Since its creation 16 years ago, it has been very successful among the general population and women in particular,” said Megarama’s communications and marketing director, Jamal Mehyaoui.

The director revealed that attendance in Moroccan cinemas remains unchanged. The Moroccan movie “30 Million” has been a hit for four weeks, he added.

“We continue to make good figures, but we will only know if attendance has been impacted after the next weekend,” concluded Mehyaoui.

Megarama, based in Paris, currently has six operating movie theaters in Morocco, with locations in Tangier, Casablanca, Fez, Marrakech, and Rabat. The franchise is also building a new multiplex in Agadir.

The decision to cancel the International Women’s Day event is part of a series of preventive measures taken across Morocco amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Morocco on March 2, several event organizers decided to cancel or postpone their projects.

Canceled events include Morocco’s International Agricultural Exhibition (SIAM) in Meknes, the Crans Montana Forum in Dakhla, and other local gatherings.

The Moroccan football governing body also announced that the remaining games of the Moroccan league will be held behind closed doors.