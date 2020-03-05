Moroccan drivers will benefit from a new generation of electronic driver’s license and registration card.

Rabat – The National Road Safety Agency (NARSA) in Morocco began delivering new electronic driver’s licenses and registration cards on January 1, 2020.

The electronic driver’s license contains an electronic chip containing information about the driver’s identity, road infractions, and health.

The electronic registration card, commonly known in Morocco as the ‘grey card,’ contains information about the vehicle, including insurance and technical inspection details.

Moroccan drivers can still use the old license and registration documents and are not required to update their documents unless they expire.

The paperwork fees to obtain the new documents will remain the same, announced NARSA.

The new electronic documents were fabricated in ‘Dar As-Sikkah’, the Moroccan unit responsible for banknotes printing, coin minting, and most biometric documents.

NARSA established the new generation of electronic documents to secure drivers’ data and facilitate access to the information.

The digitization will also be deployed in service of NARSA’s procedures and services, including vehicle registration archives, accident records database.

In December 2017, the Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Equipment and Transport, Najib Boulif, announced new measures for Moroccans looking to obtain a driver’s license.

The reform stipulates that prospective drivers must earn 34 points out of 40 to pass the theoretical test for license B instead of 30 points.

For categories C and D, prospective drivers must earn 40 points out of 46 instead of 36 points.

Changes will also affect the training fees. The prices for category B are now fixed at MAD 37 ($3.88) per hour for the theoretical test and MAD 75.5 ($7.92) for the applied training.

The 2017 measures are part of the ministry’s efforts to reduce the balance sheet of road accidents and fight illegal licenses and corruption.