Morocco to Participate in ‘Impregnable Guard 2020’ Exercise in Qatar

The exercise, which will run until March 27, seeks to strengthen military and security cooperation between the participating countries.

Rabat – Qatar is set to host the “Impregnable Guard 2020,” a military exercise that seeks to strengthen security cooperation between participating countries, starting on Sunday, March 8.

Qatar’s special forces are organizing the event, along with local institutions such as the Qatari Ministry of Interior.

The exercise will include military delegations from several countries including Morocco, Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan, Oman, US, France, and Rwanda, according to a statement from the Qatari armed forces.

A delegation from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is also set to participate.,

The military activities aim to strengthen military cooperation between the participating countries.

Read Also: Morocco Offers Security Assistance to Qatar for Successful 2022 World Cup

The exercise is also part of the preparations to host the 2020 World Cup in Qatar.

The exercises, which will run until March 27, will take place at Al Janoub Stadium, the Hamad International Airport, and around Qatar’s railways.

In February, Morocco’s Ministry of Interior pledged to provide the Qatari government with all logistic resources needed to guarantee a successful organization of the 2020 World Cup, a landmark sporting event.

“Morocco continues to support the sisterly State of Qatar and has renewed its readiness to provide all human and logistical means to ensure the successful organization of the football event,” the statement from the Moroccan ministry reads.