EU, Morocco Discuss Means to Promote Education, Scientific Research

Morocco is the first African country and the second in the south of the Mediterranean to benefit from the Erasmus program, which encourages student mobility.

Rabat – The minister delegate in charge of higher education and scientific research, Driss Ouaouicha, held talks with European Commissioner for Education and Culture Maria Gabriel on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Moroccan official and the EU representative discussed means to strengthen cooperation in higher education and scientific research.

The talks also focused on the mobility of students, researchers, and administrative staff, as well as on “the means to develop tripartite cooperation with Africa.” Ouaouicha said that both Morocco and the EU have a “lot of points of convergence on these topics of common interest.”

The official said that the two parties agreed to reflect on mobility, research in education, digital technology, and artificial intelligence.

Ouaouicha described the axes as important, emphasizing the need for Morocco and the EU to “move forward in their cooperation in the areas of higher education and scientific research.”

Morocco is the first African country and the second in the south of the Mediterranean to benefit from the Erasmus program, which encourages student mobility.

As part of the EU Erasmus+ program, launched in 2014, 1,700 European students, professors, and university staff traveled to Morocco from 2015 to 2018.

Erasmus financially supports academic mobility and cooperation projects that involve partners from “Program Countries” and “Partner Countries” around the world.

In addition to education, Morocco and the EU also work together in different sectors, such as fisheries and fight against irregular migration.